Trail scooters’ return opens up Loch Leven’s natural beauty

Kinross locals and visitors can once again access Loch Leven’s trail scooters after an 18-month hiatus.

Overseen by the Kinross-shire Partnership, the scooters allow users to enjoy the Loch Leven National Nature Reserve.

They have a 25-mile range and travel up to four miles per hour.

‘Indebted to the local community’

Organisers are delighted to have been able to bring the scooters back after having to park them during the pandemic.

Chairman of the Kinross-shire Partnership Archie Hipwell said: “For the past 10 years, the Kinross-shire Partnership has sponsored free use of trail scooters seven days per week, for locals and visitors alike, from Loch Leven’s Larder and more recently RSPB Loch Leven.

“It’s a wonderful scheme that enables access for all and allows families and friends to participate in outings and have time together enjoying fresh air and nature, particularly important now more than ever, for both health and wellbeing.”

He added: “The partnership is indebted to the local community and variety of partners without whom the scheme would not operate.

“First and foremost to the staff at Loch Leven’s Larder and RSPB but also to John at Loch Leven Cycles who kindly does weekly checks on them.”

Wildlife habitats

The Loch Leven Nature Reserve is level and barrier-free, allowing the scooters to move freely.

The 13-mile route passes through various wildlife habitats and the RSPB nature reserve.

The scooters are free to use but a donation of £10 is suggested.

Donations go towards the annual running costs of around £600 per scooter.

Anyone who wishes to use a scooter must book in advance by contacting Loch Leven’s Larder on 01592 841000.