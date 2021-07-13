Driver seriously injured and £25,000 vintage car written off in A9 crash

Police are appealing for information after the driver of a vintage car was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on the A9.

The classic car, a 1930s Ford Model A, was written off in the accident which happened in Perthshire in the early hours of July 9.

The driver sustained serious arm injuries in collision at Greenloaning.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating a road traffic collision which happened on the southbound A9 at the Greenloaning exit slip road, about 4am on Friday July 9.

“A vintage 1930s Ford Model A was in a collision with with a white Transit-type van, described as having a rear flat bed with a canopy over it, similar to vans used by dairies or for grocery deliveries.

“The driver of the vintage car suffered serious arm injuries, and the car itself, valued at over £25,000, was damaged beyond repair.

“The van did not stop after the collision, which was quite significant and would have been noticed by the driver, and drove away.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have driven past this incident or been on that stretch of road around the relevant time, particularly if you have dashcam footage available.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0417 of July 9.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.