Luncarty FC apologise over video of pro-IRA singing at social club

Luncarty FC have apologised after a video of sectarian singing at their social club emerged on social media.

The 12-second video posted on Twitter showed a group singing about the IRA to the tune of ‘Beautiful Sunday’.

The original post has since been deleted.

The club launched an investigation which has now concluded – with evidence sent to footballing authorities.

In a statement on Twitter, Luncarty have now said they are sorry if anyone was offended by the events.

The statement said: “Luncarty FC social club committee and officials would like to apologise for any offence caused by an [incident] in the club on Saturday 3rd July.

“We do not condone or tolerate this behaviour and it does not align to the values and ethics of Luncarty FC.

“A full investigation has taken place this week and all evidence and statements have been shared with the relevant authorities.”

The video was posted on July 3, the same day they played St Roch’s.

‘We wonder about the veracity of the clip’

A spokesman for the Glasgow club said: “We continue to investigate the allegations made in the video, and associated comments.

“However, we are satisfied that no one from our club or Luncarty FC for that matter can be seen joining in with the ‘singing’.

“While we continue to investigate we wonder about the motivations of the original poster and the veracity of the actual clip.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Police involvement

The Scottish FA says the incident is a matter for police.

We have also approached both the East of Scotland League and the West of Scotland League – where the clubs pay – for comment.

Police Scotland says the incident has not been reported to officers.