‘Inspirational’ Perthshire five-year-old volunteer named as Gold Litter Picker

Five-year-old Casey Bell’s dream is to be a “Litter Picker Upper” when she grows up.

Since she was three, her enthusiasm for litter picking has inspired those around her.

Her efforts have now been rewarded, with Casey having been named Perth and Kinross’ first Gold Litter Picker by the council.

‘Casey was over the moon’

Casey was invited to visit and tour the Pitlochry Depot and got to sit in the Council’s Street Sweeping Vehicle which collects litter and cleans the area’s roads and gutters.

Her mother Laura Bell said: “We are in absolute awe of Casey and how passionate she is about being a litter picker upper no matter the weather.

“She’s always wanted to be one and we want to encourage her – even if it adds an hour or two on to our daily walks.

“It makes her day when the crew in the blue vehicles wave to her – especially one lorry in particular that beeped at her last week.

“She loves picking up litter, but gets annoyed when rubbish appears in her clean area the next day.”

She added: “Casey was over the moon about her invite to the Pitlochry depot and has been struggling to sleep with the excitement.

“We can’t thank Perth and Kinross Council enough for making her dreams come true.”

Inspirational

Casey received her award yesterday from Councillor Angus Forbes who says that, despite her age, she is an inspiration to Perth and Kinross locals.

Mr Forbes said: “Casey is an inspiration to us all.

“She has been litter picking with her family for a couple of years now, and – despite being so young – she is passionate about the litter that is discarded across beautiful Highland Perthshire where she lives.

“We’re presenting Casey with her own litter picker as this is an example of the Perth and Kinross Offer: where the council and householders work together to make Perth and Kinross an even nicer place to live and work.

“Casey demonstrates that everyone has something to offer in Perth & Kinross – regardless of age.”

Perth and Kinross locals who would like to litter pick in their area are encouraged to find out more on how to get involved on the Perth and Kinross Council website.