News / Local / Perth & Kinross Overnight roadworks planned for A9 in Perth By Katy Scott July 15 2021, 8.27am Updated: July 15 2021, 10.44am The A9 near Inveralmond. Overnight roadworks will see traffic disruption on the A9 in Perth. Resurfacing just north of the Inveralmond roundabout will see lanes closed and a 10mph convoy system in place from Monday until Wednesday. The convoy will only be in place between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption but a 30mph speed limit and warning signs will be in place, as vehicles will be travelling over a temporary surface.