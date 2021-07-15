Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Furious customer headbutted Perth pub worker when he tried to enforce Covid rules

By Jamie Buchan
July 15 2021, 3.44pm Updated: July 15 2021, 4.26pm
That Bar, Perth, where the worker was headbutted.
That Bar, Perth

A raging customer headbutted a Perth pub worker after he refused to let him drink indoors because of strict Covid laws.

Gary Chalmers lashed out at an employee in the city’s That Bar on South Street in October last year, just days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a nationwide ban on pubs serving alcohol indoors.

The 41-year-old left his victim Scott Tarrant gushing with blood, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Chalmers resisted police when they tried to arrest him later that evening in the beer garden of Perth’s Bank Bar.

The father-of-two, of Drummond Way, was jailed for four months.

Sheriff Neil Bowie told him: “You are not a young man anymore.

“This assault was totally unprovoked.

“The man was just doing his job at the time.

“Given the nature of the offence and your previous convictions, in my view there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Bowie pointed out an earlier conviction from 2017, when Chalmers threatened bar staff at Perth’s The Venue, had similarities to his latest charge.

Became aggressive

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said Chalmers went to That Bar with others but was refused entry because of strict coronavirus laws.

“The accused then became angry.

“He grabbed Mr Tarrant’s clothing before headbutting him to the face.

“This cause Mr Tarrant’s lip to start bleeding.”

Chalmers left the venue and bar staff called the police.

“Just before 9pm, the accused was traced at the Bank Bar where he was cautioned and arrested.” said Mr Harding.

“He became aggressive, tensed his arms and grabbed onto the table.”

The court heard when he was restrained and arrested, Chalmers told police: “Go f*** yourself.”

Solicitor David Holmes said that his client was “so drunk he didn’t remember what had happened.”

He said that there had been a notable decrease in Chalmers’ offending.

Champagne row

In 2017, Chalmers was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work over a stand-off with staff at Perth’s Venue bar.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he had made the “impulse decision” to splash out on a £75 bottle of champagne just before closing time.

When he was told he couldn’t take the bottle away with him, he flew into a rage and threatened licensee Frank Burgerseed and his team with violence.

Grabbing the bottle by the neck, he told them: “I’ll slash you if you don’t step back.

“I’ll put this right through your necks” and “I’ll rip the skull out of you.”

