Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Library Letters: Pen-pal project that brought Perth and Kinross community together to continue

By Anita Diouri
July 16 2021, 7.00am Updated: July 16 2021, 9.14am
Deanna Shrieves, Shelagh Brown and Jen Bain.
Deanna Shrieves, Shelagh Brown and Jen Bain.

Perth and Kinross community members have been brought together by a pen-pal project.

Run by  Culture Perth and Kinross, the Library Letters initiative helped tackle social isolation during the pandemic by providing greater communication with the outside world.

Its impact has been so positive that organisers have now decided to continue with it, despite the nation now continuing to emerge from pandemic restrictions.

Organisers say it has benefitted some of the “most vulnerable and isolated” in society, while allowing the participating staff members to continue serving their communities.

Library Assistant Jen Bain, Deanna Shrieves and Shelagh Brown at AK Bell Library.

Library Letters paired Books on Wheels users with staff volunteers, some of whom were furloughed.

Letters were exchanged through the delivery and pick-up of book bags.

Wellbeing champion and senior library assistant for Culture Perth and Kinross, Elaine Millar said: “The feedback from our Books on Wheels customers and their staff volunteer pen-pals has been so positive that we are keeping the project going.

“It costs nothing but time and kindness.

“One lady in her late eighties, living alone, summed up the essence of it,” said Elaine.

“She said ‘Thank you so much for your friendly letter, bringing a bit of the outside world to me.

“’It is a strange situation we live in. I only see the men who deliver my shopping and my library books, thank heavens for them’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]