Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Lane closures will be in place on A90 during roadworks between Dundee and Perth

By Katy Scott
July 16 2021, 3.11pm Updated: July 16 2021, 3.17pm
surfacing work a90

Drivers on the A90 between Dundee and Perth could face delays as resurfacing work gets under way.

A stretch of the Perth-bound side of the carriageway will be affected between Inchture and Balgay Farm.

The work starts on Sunday July 18 and takes place over five nights.

Workers will be on site from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Convoy system

The A90 will remain open throughout but a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight.

During the day, one lane will be closed and a 30mph speed restriction will also be in place.

A total of £340,000 is being invested as part of the project.

‘Smoother and safer journey’

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This £340,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 between Dundee and Perth, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under lane closures to keep the traffic moving.”

The work should be completed on Friday July 23 at 6.30am.

 

Mr Stewart added: “We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found by visiting the Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or via the new mobile site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]