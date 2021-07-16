Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Selfish individuals’: Breeding ospreys disturbed by watersports at Perthshire loch

By Steven Rae
July 16 2021, 3.49pm Updated: July 16 2021, 3.56pm
A nature group says birds of prey at a Perthshire loch are being disturbed by “selfish” people taking part in watersports.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust is asking visitors to ensure that they are acting responsibly.

It comes after several people accessed Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve on Thursday using paddleboards and a canoe.

Loch of the Lowes is home to breeding ospreys – a protected species which is known to be easily frightened by people.

They have been breeding at the Perthshire reserve for more than 50 years.

Chances of breeding ‘massively affected’

Emma Castle-Smith, visitor centre assistant manager at Lowes, said: “The warning signs are there to protect wildlife on the reserve.

“As well as ospreys, there are a wide range of other species that come to Lowes to breed such as great crested grebes, and disturbing them at this critical time of year can massively affect their chances of breeding success.

“Choosing to ignore these warning signs also ruins the responsible wildlife watching experience that thousands of people come here to enjoy each year.”

Ospreys at Loch Of The Lowes, near Dunkeld.

Rab Potter, trust reserves manager, said: “The Scottish Outdoor Access Code makes it clear that a person must not cause intentional disturbance to birds and other animals when accessing land or water.

“By ignoring warning signs that highlight the disturbance risk to wildlife, it’s clear that some selfish individuals are not acting responsibly.

“We strongly encourage everyone to access the great outdoors responsibly and pay attention to any warning signs that are in place to help protect wildlife.”

