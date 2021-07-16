Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Fry-day: Hottest day of 2021 so far in Tayside and Fife as mercury hits 26.5°C

By Alasdair Clark
July 16 2021, 4.58pm Updated: July 16 2021, 5.00pm
Children enjoy the hottest day of 2021 in Tayside and Fife
The Graves family - Myles, 10, Mila, 7 and Calvin, 13 - enjoy ice cream on Broughty Ferry beach.

The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in Tayside and Fife – with the mercury rising above 26°C.

The Met Office says a high of of 26.5°C has been recorded in Leuchars.

Meanwhile, the mercury has hit 25°C in Kincardine, according to Traffic Scotland monitoring stations.

In Dundee, Met Office data for the last 24 hours shows highs of 26°C at around 3pm on Friday.

Highest temperature in Scotland

The hottest temperature in Scotland has been in Dyce, Aberdeen, which has seen temperatures of 27.5°C.

A monitoring station on the A90 at Forfar has recorded an air temperature of 24.3°C, while another station at Dunkeld has reported temperatures of 23.4°C.

Lewis Moir, 18 months, enjoys playing on the beach at Broughty Ferry.

Scotland’s previous record for 2021 was 25.6°C in Ayrshire.

Meterologist Jonathan Vautrey says the warm weather is likely to continue into Saturday.

Low clouds in the west mean the east of Scotland will enjoy the best of the sun.

He said: “In the east that heat is going to continue on throughout Saturday, especially down that far eastern side of Scotland.

Locals basked in the sun

“Around Aberdeenshire, we’re expecting to see around 25°C, possibly up to 26°C.”

Heading into Saturday the forecast reads: “Another very warm and mostly sunny day with the best of the temperatures around Dundee and St Andrews.

“Some low cloud at first through the Trossachs and west Perthshire. Breezy. Maximum temperature 25°C.”

More sun expected

Mr Vautrey says things may be slightly cooler on Sunday, but temperatures are still expected to reach the mid-2os.

The Met Office’s Sarah Kent said: “It is going to be very warm inland — unpleasantly so as the week goes on for those who don’t like the heat.

“With high pressure and little wind, there’s no reason why Scotland won’t be as hot as the south east of England.”

