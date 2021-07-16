Fire service issues wildfires warning for east of Scotland as temperatures soar

The fire service is warning about the risk of wildfires across the east of Scotland this weekend.

It comes as Tayside and Fife recorded the hottest day of the year on Friday with the mercury rising above 26°C.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says soaring temperatures and rising wind speeds have increased the risk of fires.

‘Be extremely careful’

Area Commander Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS wildfire lead, said: “We are in the height of summer and with the warm forecast for the weekend it could bring with it the potential for wildfires, which can devastate vast areas of land and wildlife.

“As always, we would urge people who live within the high risk regions to be extremely careful.

“Please act safely and responsibly if you are out and about over the next few days.”