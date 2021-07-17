Urgent police search launched for missing Perthshire teenager Mia Hassell

Police Scotland have appealed for the public’s help to trace a missing Perthshire teenager who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

15-year-old Mia Hassell was last seen at around 12:45pm on Friday, July 16, officers said as they appealed for information.

The teenager was seen walking near to Wallace Park in Glenfarg, Perthshire before going missing.

Mia is described as being 5ft 3in tall, and of slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen police said she had been wearing a short black dress and white coloured Nike training shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Mia or knows her whereabouts should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1780 of Friday, 16 July, 2021.