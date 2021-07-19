Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police hunt statue thieves after four cherubs stolen from estate near Kinross

By Steven Rae
July 19 2021, 2.24pm Updated: July 19 2021, 2.26pm
cherub statues stolen Kinross
Two of the statues taken.

Police are trying to hunt down thieves who made off with valuable statues of cherubs in Perthshire.

Four statues were stolen from an estate near Kinross between June 9 and 19.

Police say each statue weighs more than 35kg and individually they are worth “well into four figures”.

Cherub statues stolen Kinross
Four statues were taken in total.

Officers say “extensive inquiries have already been made”.

Any information about the statues’ whereabouts can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, using reference number 2594 of June 19.

Stolen dog found in Perthshire after being snatched from Highland home

