News / Local / Perth & Kinross Police hunt statue thieves after four cherubs stolen from estate near Kinross By Steven Rae July 19 2021, 2.24pm Updated: July 19 2021, 2.26pm Two of the statues taken. Police are trying to hunt down thieves who made off with valuable statues of cherubs in Perthshire. Four statues were stolen from an estate near Kinross between June 9 and 19. Police say each statue weighs more than 35kg and individually they are worth "well into four figures". Four statues were taken in total. Officers say "extensive inquiries have already been made". Any information about the statues' whereabouts can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, using reference number 2594 of June 19. Stolen dog found in Perthshire after being snatched from Highland home