Scottish prisons: New service helping connect loved ones with inmates using virtual visiting

A new service aimed at connecting Scottish prisoners with loved ones virtually has been launched.

Those without access to the internet or digital devices will now be able to see those who are behind bars.

Virtual visiting has been in place since July 2020 – but only for people who can get online from their homes.

Now relatives and friends can go to their nearest prison visiting centre, where they can access laptops and technical support.

‘Severe disruption’ caused by pandemic

It will also support people who live a long way from where a loved one is serving time.

The service is being funded by a grant from the Scottish Government’s winter support fund.

Professor Nancy Loucks, chief executive of Families Outside and the vice-chair of the National Prison Visitor Centre Steering Group, said: “Family contact for children and families who are affected by imprisonment in Scotland has been severely disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“The introduction of virtual visits was hugely welcome, however, it has been recognised that there are barriers to access and a number of families have still struggled to access prison visits.

“This new service available to families at visitors’ centres will help to increase access to virtual prison visits. The pandemic is far from over.

‘Family contact improves outcomes’

“We are aware that a number of families with a loved one in prison are still apprehensive of travelling on public transport for long distances and that family contact improves outcomes for both those in prison and their families, reinforcing the importance of widening access to virtual prison visits in both the short and long term.”

Last week we told how relatives and friends of Dundee man Murray Mitchel were unhappy after he was transferred from Perth Prison to Glenochil – more than 50 miles away.

His family claimed it would lead to increased travel costs for visits, which they could not afford.