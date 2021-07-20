Hogmanay house party in Blairgowrie turned to terror when armed teens showed up

Under siege revellers at a Hogmanay house party were forced to barricade themselves indoors when unwelcome armed guests showed up, calling for “Dundee boys” to step outside.

Robin Green and Gary Dobbin were among a gang of drunken young men who descended on a young woman’s New Year celebration in Blairgowrie in 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Dobbin had led Green to the house after he received a text from someone challenging him to a fight, claiming he was at the party.