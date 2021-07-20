News / Local / Perth & Kinross Hogmanay house party in Blairgowrie turned to terror when armed teens showed up By Jamie Buchan July 20 2021, 7.30am Updated: July 20 2021, 2.39pm Gary Dobbin and Robin Green at Perth Sheriff Court. Under siege revellers at a Hogmanay house party were forced to barricade themselves indoors when unwelcome armed guests showed up, calling for “Dundee boys” to step outside. Robin Green and Gary Dobbin were among a gang of drunken young men who descended on a young woman’s New Year celebration in Blairgowrie in 2019. Perth Sheriff Court heard Dobbin had led Green to the house after he received a text from someone challenging him to a fight, claiming he was at the party. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]