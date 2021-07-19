Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Rise in Covid cases at Perth Prison as authorities battle outbreak

By Ross Gardiner
July 19 2021, 4.56pm

The number of inmates at Perth Prison who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 117 over the weekend.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) revealed on Friday all the jail’s prisoner’s are isolating as the coronavirus raced through the prison population.

At that time, there were 97 positive cases.

Prison update

In its daily update on Monday, an SPS spokesperson said: “There are currently 645 individuals who are self-isolating across four establishments.

“A significant number of individuals are self isolating due to potential contact with a confirmed case.

“There are 124 confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst those in our care, 117 of which are in HMP Perth.

“We continue to manage the outbreak in HMP Perth.

“A significant number of these individuals are asymptomatic positives.

“As a precautionary measure, all individuals living in HMP Perth are currently isolating whilst mass testing is carried out.”

Restrictions

It continued: “This is ongoing.

“This means that those in custody do not have access to courts or agents visits, family visits or the gymnasium.

“Individuals have access to open air and showers, as well as their mobile phones and the hall phones.

“We continue to work closely with Public Health colleagues in the relevant health boards in managing these cases.”

Last week, a prisoner at HMP Perth died.

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the death of James Gorrie, 45, who died on 11 July.

At this point, it is unclear if Gorrie’s death is connected to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

