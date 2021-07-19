Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

New Starbucks for Blairgowrie as work begins on Lidl and Home Bargains

By Stephen Eighteen
July 19 2021, 5.08pm

Starbucks has revealed it plans to be part of a new development in Blairgowrie.

Work has begun on phase one of the Westpark Retail Park on Perth Road.

This 8.7 acre employment site will feature a Lidl, Home Bargains, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel, neighbourhood centre and, it can be revealed, a Starbucks drive-thru.

The development is due to be completed by February 2022.

Work takes place on the Westpark Retail Park in Blairgowrie.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks experience to customers in Perthshire in the near future and we’ll be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”

The project is the first phase of a masterplan which also includes 400 homes and a primary school.

It is hoped the first phase, being built by Muir Construction, will create 150 jobs.

Store facilities

The Lidl will have solar panels installed on the roof, as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points in its car park.

With a 1,256m² sales area, the store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing.

It will also have money-back recycling stations installed, in preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now able to break ground and start construction.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

A statement by architect Yeoman McAllister, representing developer Forrest Developments, said: “The proposal will help strengthen the local economy and are consistent with the principle of mixed-use development.

“The scheme accords with the Scottish Government’s vision for sustainable economic growth.”

Council support

The £7 million development in Blairgowrie was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

Despite initial concerns, a retail study showed the new complex would not have a significant effect on town centre traders.

An artist impression of the Westpark Retail Park.

Councillor Bob Brawn said at the time: “This will make a significant difference to Blairgowrie and hopefully a beneficial one.

“There have been concerns from small business owners in the town – which are the majority of business owners in the town – but there has been some cautious optimism that there could be some material benefits.”

