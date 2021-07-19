New Starbucks for Blairgowrie as work begins on Lidl and Home Bargains

Starbucks has revealed it plans to be part of a new development in Blairgowrie.

Work has begun on phase one of the Westpark Retail Park on Perth Road.

This 8.7 acre employment site will feature a Lidl, Home Bargains, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel, neighbourhood centre and, it can be revealed, a Starbucks drive-thru.

The development is due to be completed by February 2022.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks experience to customers in Perthshire in the near future and we’ll be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”

The project is the first phase of a masterplan which also includes 400 homes and a primary school.

It is hoped the first phase, being built by Muir Construction, will create 150 jobs.

Store facilities

The Lidl will have solar panels installed on the roof, as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points in its car park.

With a 1,256m² sales area, the store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing.

It will also have money-back recycling stations installed, in preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now able to break ground and start construction.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

A statement by architect Yeoman McAllister, representing developer Forrest Developments, said: “The proposal will help strengthen the local economy and are consistent with the principle of mixed-use development.

“The scheme accords with the Scottish Government’s vision for sustainable economic growth.”

Council support

The £7 million development in Blairgowrie was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

Despite initial concerns, a retail study showed the new complex would not have a significant effect on town centre traders.

Councillor Bob Brawn said at the time: “This will make a significant difference to Blairgowrie and hopefully a beneficial one.

“There have been concerns from small business owners in the town – which are the majority of business owners in the town – but there has been some cautious optimism that there could be some material benefits.”