Broxden Roundabout: Delays after fire crews tackle M90 car blaze

Motorists were advised of delays on the M90 at Broxden Roundabout after fire crews responded to reports of a single car on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, which left both lanes closed near junction 10 for just under an hour.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road had fully reopened shortly after 5pm, but advised motorists that traffic was still moving slowly.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident, which affected one car on Broxden Roundabout.

Fire crews had been called to the area shortly after 4.10pm, with reports of a vehicle on fire in a layby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a car on fire at Broxden Roundabout in Perth around 4.10pm on Monday, 19 July, 2021.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

Fire extinguished

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.12pm on Monday, July 19 to reports of a vehicle on fire at a layby near to the Broxden Roundabout, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one car.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”