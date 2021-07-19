‘Glamorous’: Famous fan reaction as St Johnstone draw in Europa League confirmed

Fans of St Johnstone have been sharing their reaction to news the team will face either PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Both teams are described as “giants” of European football, and the local side’s fans have been weighing in.

The Perth side will take on the losers of an upcoming Champions League game between Turkish team Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands.

Journalist and Saints fan Stuart Cosgrove welcomed news of the draw, saying he thought the game would bring some “glamour” to the club.

Meanwhile, local Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said he thought people across Perth would get behind the team.

Speaking to The Courier, Stuart Cosgrove said he was really excited by the draw, and revealed who he hopes the Saints will take on.

“It’s a really exciting draw.

“Although they are the bigger team, and probably the favourites, I would like PSV Eindhoven to lose and play St Johnstone.

“That’s kind of the way I’m thinking about it.”

Famous fans welcome St Johnstone’s Europa League draw

In an early poll on social media, PSV Eindhoven was chosen as the side fans would most like to see play St Johnstone.

Writer and photographer Alan McCredie said he thought the Saints had nothing to fear in either team.

He explained: “I’m delighted with the draw.

“Obviously they are much bigger clubs than we are but on our day we can easily compete with Rangers or Celtic and I don’t think PSV or Galatasaray are particularly better than the Old Firm.

“I would say if we go positive we have a chance. It seems very different from Monaco 20 years ago when we pretty much knew we had no chance.

“I would much rather play a big European team than slide out to an unknown team from Belarus.

‘Nights like these are exactly why you want to be in Europe’

“Nights like these are exactly why you want to be in Europe.”

Stuart Cosgrove also said he was interested in the top-tier Dutch side.#

“I’m keen to get PSV, but they are probably the stronger of the two teams. I’ve always been intrigued by them,” he said.

He also pointed out that whoever wins will eventually play Celtic. “It will be a really interesting set of games,” he added.

On St Johnstone’s hopes for the game, Cosgrove said the side had a good track record against big teams.

“I look forward to it with great optimism.

“These games are glamourous. There are several players in our team who have attracted attention from England and teams in Scotland.

“If we get Eindhoven, I hope there will be players who chose to stay at Saints rather than move on prematurely because of the credit it gives their CV,” he added.

Welcoming news of the draw, local MP Pete Wishart said: “This is a fantastic draw that will see St Johnstone pitted against some of the biggest teams in Europe.

“This is certainly deserved after the season last year, and St Johnstone fans will get behind the club to cheer them into the next round.”