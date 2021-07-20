Woman charged after allegedly driving 116mph in Highland Perthshire

A woman has been charged after allegedly driving at more than 100mph in Perthshire.

Police say the motorist was clocked travelling at 116mph on the A9 at Dalnaspidal, which has a 70mph limit.

The 22-year-old was stopped and charged in Highland Perthshire on Tuesday morning and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The 22-year-old woman driver was stopped and charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Officers routinely patrol the A9 in both marked and unmarked cars to detect offences.

“People who speed not only put themselves at risk, but also other members of the public.

“So please remember – even if you’re running late, don’t drive at excessive speed.

“You could be fined, banned – or even worse, seriously injured or killed.”