Crash on A90 at Glencarse led to delays for drivers between Perth and Dundee

A crash on the A90 between Perth and Dundee led to delays for drivers on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm on at Glencarse, with police being called to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

According to Traffic Scotland, the northbound carriageway was partially blocked due to the collision and a broken down vehicle.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 14:15#A90 RTC RTC northbound on the A90 at Glencarse and a broken down vehicle. Carriageway is partially blocked. (Affecting traffic travelling Perth to Dundee) Delays approx 5 mins. Police are en route. #ExpectDelays and #TakeCare.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/CclIDwG3Mr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 22, 2021

Delays of around five minutes were expected.

It was confirmed the crash had been cleared at around 2.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called following a one-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound near to the Kinfauns junction which happened at around 1.10pm on Thursday, 22 July, 2021.

“Recovery was arranged for the vehicle and the roadway was clear by around 2.30pm.”