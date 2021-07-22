Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Man accused of letting dog run amok and attack woman’s pet lurcher in Perth street

By Jamie Buchan
July 22 2021, 4.00pm Updated: July 22 2021, 4.01pm
The case centres around a bull mastiff-type dog.
A man has been charged by police in connection with an alleged dog attack in Perth.

William O’Donnell will stand trial next month, accused of allowing a bull mastiff-type dog called Nikita to bite and injure a woman’s pet lurcher.

Prosecutors say the incident happened in the city’s Wallace Court in December 2019.

O’Donnell, 47, denies the charge.

It is alleged that, while he was the owner in charge of the dog, Nikita was “dangerously out of control” and “unsupervised, untethered and unmuzzled”.

It is alleged the dog ran towards Claire Woods, who was walking her lurcher on a lead.

Wallace Court, Perth

The charge against O’Donnell states Nikita repeatedly bit the lurcher on the body to its injury and struggled violently with Ms Woods.

It alleges Ms Woods was “placed in apprehension of injury”.

O’Donnell, who stays at the city’s Greyfriars Hostel, is accused of failing to intervene or commanding his dog to desist throughout the attack.

He faces an alternative, similarly worded charge of being in charge of the dog and allowing it to cause a danger or injury to, or to give reasonable cause for alarm and annoyance, to Ms Woods while she was in a public place.

The case called in O’Donnell’s absence at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Solicitor John McLaughlin confirmed his client pleads not guilty and was prepared for trial on August 3.

