Three Lemons restaurant in Aberfeldy closes ‘until further notice’

Aberfeldy restaurant the Three Lemons has closed temporarily – but bosses at the venue have vowed to reopen in the coming months.

The move was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday.

No reason has been given for the closure.

A statement said: “It is with a heavy heart to say we are having to close the Three Lemons restaurant until further notice.”

‘This was a difficult decision to make’

The message says it is to allow staff to “regroup… with a clean slate”.

It continued: “This is for a short period of time only and we will be back open in the upcoming months.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, this was a difficult decision to make.

Reopening plans

“Please keep an eye out for updates regarding reopening.

“If you have a reservation with us, we are currently contacting you via email.”

Customers have left supportive messages, including one who said it was their “favourite place to eat” in Aberfeldy.

“Haste ye back,” a second person added.