News / Local / Dundee Two hospitalised after A90 crash between Dundee and Perth By Alasdair Clark July 22 2021, 6.28pm Police remain on scene Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A90 between Dundee and Perth. Drivers faced delays of up to 30 minutes following the incident near Inchture. It happened just after 5pm on Thursday. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received report of a two-car road crash on the A90 at Inchture around 5.10pm on Thursday July 22. “Two people have been taken to Perth Royal Infirmary and officers are at the scene.” It comes after a road in Fife was closed earlier on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Two men killed in three-vehicle road crash Cluny Road: Two-vehicle crash forces Fife route to shut in both directions Crash on A90 at Glencarse led to delays for drivers between Perth and Dundee Two arrests after police raid Dundee flat