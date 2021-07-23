Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Four new Covid deaths in Tayside amid 1,500 new cases in Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
July 23 2021, 4.09pm Updated: July 23 2021, 4.10pm
Three new Covid deaths were recorded in Dundee

Four new deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed across Tayside on Friday.

The Scottish Government reported a further 1,505 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday as new self-isolation rules were announced.

Three coronavirus deaths in Dundee were announced, whilst one death was recorded in Perth and Kinross.

New Covid deaths in Scotland

They formed a total of six new deaths across Scotland which were recorded by Public Health Scotland.

It means the death toll in Scotland amongst those who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 7,848.

The latest Scottish Government data showed 502 people were in hospital who had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 57 people are said to be in intensive care units with coronavirus.

Covid rates in Tayside and Fife

In Dundee, the latest data shows the city had a case positivity rate of 271.5 per 100,000 people in the week leading up to July 20.

This is down from more than 300 in the seven days leading up to July 19.

Similar drops in case positivity rate were seen in Fife, which now has a rate of 243, down from 270 per 100,000 on July 20.

Perth and Kinross has a case positivity rate of 211 per 100,000, and Angus currently has a rate of 208.

Nicola Sturgeon had took to Twitter on Friday to remind people being vaccinated is the “best way of protecting ourselves, each other, and getting normal life back”.

It comes after new self-isolation rules were confirmed to help certain businesses cope with significant staff shortages.

As a result, the government will now consider whether to waive the requirement for some groups of workers to self-isolate for 10 days if they are identified as a close contact with a positive case.

The change comes after warnings of potential food shortages, as well as fears of critical staffing issues in health and care services.

Those who avoid the self-isolation period must be double vaccinated and will also be required to undertake a PCR test and daily lateral flow tests.

