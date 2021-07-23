Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Overnight roadworks for A85 in Perthshire extended

By Katy Scott
July 23 2021, 5.29pm Updated: July 23 2021, 5.30pm

Overnight roadworks outside Perth have been extended to include the A85 west of Tibbermore.

The original programme of roadworks on the A85 near Almondbank began on Wednesday July 21 after a delay.

The project will now take place over 10 nights and is expected to be completed by 7am on Wednesday August 4.

No work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

Work programme

The roadworks of the A85 east of Tibbermore will run from Wednesday July 21 to Tuesday July 27.

Resurfacing will take place over five nights, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place between 7pm and 7am each night.

The resurfacing on the A85 west of Tibbermore will then run from Wednesday July 28 to Tuesday August 3. They will also run each night except for Friday and Saturday.

The same convoy system will be in place.

tibbermore roadworks

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “We’re pleased to be able to progress this additional scheme on the A85 to the west of Tibbermore having received confirmation from our contractor that they are able to undertake further works in the area.

“Conducting the additional works immediately after the east of Tibbermore scheme limits the longer term disruption that could otherwise have been caused by surfacing operations on this section of the A85 and provides an improved carriageway over a longer length for road users.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible and we encourage all road users to plan in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest journey information.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or the new mobile site.

