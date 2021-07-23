Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Beaver pass’ created in Perthshire to protect animals near railway

By Amie Flett
July 23 2021, 5.38pm Updated: July 23 2021, 5.40pm

A ‘beaver pass’ has been constructed under a railway line in Perthshire to protect animals.

Network Rail engineers have created the tunnel, thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland, under the Highland Main Line to help protect beavers passing under the railway.

The tunnel will also prevent flooding issues caused by the species building dams across the railway’s drainage culverts under the line, which allows water to flow under the railroad.

A pipe has been inserted through an existing drain, with wild mesh fitted either side .

Network Rail engineers constructing the ‘beaver pass’.

This is to protect the railway but also allows the movement of surrounding wildlife.

There is a growing beaver population in the Tay catchment around Perth but their presence has impacted the rail network.

Flooding

A flooding issue was caused near Gleneagles when a resident pair of beavers damned a culvert under the track.

The culvert was blocked by part of a beaver lodge, flooding an area of land which formed part of the SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), designated for wet woodland scrub and fen meadow habitats.

To resolve the issue, Network Rail, working alongside the SSSI and species specialists at NatureScot, pumped the water out of the area and removed the wide beaver dam.

The culvert was blocked by part of a beaver lodge, causing flooding.

Once cleared, the beaver pass was installed with wild mesh fitted at either side of the tunnel, in line with SEPA‘s guidelines.

James Morrison, ecologist with Network Rail Scotland, said: “To a beaver, a culvert probably looks like a hole in a dam, the barriers they build to restrict the flow of water, so they are very popular damming spots.

First beaver pass in Scotland

“The action we took near Gleneagles is the first beaver pass installed in the country that we are aware of.

“It is a repeatable solution which works to protect Scotland’s railway as well as safeguarding the beaver populations and other wildlife.

The ‘beaver pass’ is one of the first to be built in Scotland.

“The beavers will naturally expand across Scotland and as they do it is possible they could occasionally impact Network Rail’s infrastructure through felling trees on to the line, flooding caused by their dams or burrowing into railway embankments.

“However, they are an important keystone species and we need a proactive approach and sensitive solutions that allow us to co-exist.”

European Protected Species

Eurasian beavers are listed as a European Protected Species and Network Rail’s ecology team has been praised for its work to preserve the endangered animals while keeping Scotland’s railway safe.

Dr Roo Campbell, a member of NatureScot’s beaver mitigation team, said: “Beavers are an important component of a healthy ecosystem.

“Their presence usually brings a host of benefits, including creating ponds and wetlands where other species thrive, alleviating downstream flooding, and improving water quality.

NatureScot will continue to monitor the effect the beavers have on the SSSI.

“But occasionally they can cause issues.

“Our team advise on and provide mitigation against beaver issues across Tayside, but this situation is definitely one of the most challenging we’ve faced.

“We are pleased that Network Rail have been so proactive in working to live with the beavers at the site. NatureScot will continue to monitor the effect the beavers have on the SSSI.”

