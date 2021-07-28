Inspirational Blairgowrie woman to launch Swimathon after losing sister to cancer

Donna McGuire of Blairgowrie was devastated after losing her sister, Gwen to cancer in 2011.

The 56-year-old knows first-hand the impact of the disease, and carries the faulty BRCA2 gene that increases the risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

Having battled cancer herself, Donna continues to inspire those around her with her determination to beat the disease and has now been chosen to launch Swimathon in Scotland this September.

Open to swimmers of all ages and abilities, the Swimathon has raised more than £55 million for charities since it began in 1986.

‘We swim outside at 6.30am every morning’

Donna and her friends, Kelly McIntyre and Lynne Morgan, swim outside in lochs first thing every morning.

The trio now plan to swim as many lochs as possible, including Loch Marlee, from September 10 – 12 as part of the Swimathon to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Donna said: “I’ll do everything I can to make the lives of people with cancer better and to protect future generations.

“We swim outside in the loch at 6.30am every morning, even through the winter.

“Sometimes it feels not so much like swimming but ice breaking then submerging in freezing water. But I always feel amazing afterwards.

“The friendships I’ve made and the conversations I’ve had are unforgettable.

She added: “Open water swimming this summer is just as special and I’m glad to support Swimathon.

“Everything my family and I have been through means I understand all too clearly why events such as Swimathon are so vital to support the work of charities like Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

‘I miss my sister all the time’

Gwen died at the age of 50 after an eight year battle with cancer. Her death has had a profound effect on Donna, who misses her every day.

Donna is determined to honour her sister by doing all she can to fight cancer and save as many lives as possible.

She said: “I miss my sister all the time.

“Gwen dying left a huge hole in our family. I’m still here. I was fortunate they caught the cancer in time.

“The more we talk about cancer and the more we fundraise, the more lives will be saved in the future.

“I’m proud to support Swimathon for Gwen, for her daughters, my daughters and in honour of everyone whose lives have been affected by cancer.”

Cancer’s devastating impact

Donna found out she carried the BRCA2 gene when she got tested following Gwen’s cancer diagnosis in 2003.

Donna and her family know all too well the devastating impact of cancer, with her grandmother and two of her aunties having also been diagnosed.

The mother-of-two subsequently underwent preventative surgery at 42 to remove her ovaries.

It was an incredibly hard few months.” Donna McGuire.

Her scans remained clear for around a decade until May 2016, when tests showed she had cancer in her right breast.

Donna then had surgery at Ninewells Hospital to remove both breasts before having 15 sessions of radiotherapy.

“It was an incredibly hard few months”, she said.

“My mum died from dementia on the Friday before I was due to have cancer surgery.

“I went to mum’s funeral a few days after getting out of hospital.

“I didn’t think of myself as being strong. I just thought I’ve got to do this, for my children, for Gwen’s children and for my husband Andrew.

“I thought: ‘I’ve got a lot of living still to do.’”