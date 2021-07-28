Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Police hunt man wearing dress who exposed himself to woman and girl in Kinross

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 28 2021, 2.15pm Updated: July 28 2021, 2.19pm
Police are investigating the indecent exposure.
Police are investigating the indecent exposure.

Police are hunting for a man wearing a dress – who exposed himself to a teenage girl and a woman in Kinross.

The incident happened Kirkgate Park on Tuesday morning, when the man targeted a 15-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s.

He then ran off in the direction of the nearby golf course.

Officers have described the suspect as around 6ft tall, of slim build with short, scraggly, dark hair.

Purple and white dress with hoodie

He was wearing a purple and white dress with a black hoodie.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Although there were no other witnesses in the immediate vicinity at the time, given the very distinctive description, it is possible he could have been seen elsewhere nearby during the evening.

“Anyone with any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3242 of July 27.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier