Ewe wouldn’t believe it: Sheep causes rush hour disruption on M90 in Perthshire

Motorists faced travel disruption on Thursday morning after a sheep was spotted on the hard shoulder of the M90.

Traffic Scotland said the animal was forcing traffic to slow southbound near Glenfarg just after 8.15am.

The animal was quickly herded off the road, between junctions eight and nine, a short time later.

The road was clear by 8.30 but motorists had been warned of disruption.

CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 08:31#M90 Sheep 🐏 Sheep on the hard shoulder between J9-8 southbound has moved on All lanes running ✅ Traffic is herding along nicely#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 29, 2021

Traffic Scotland

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “Sheep on the hard shoulder between junctions nine and eight southbound has moved on.

“All lanes running.

“Traffic is herding along nicely”.