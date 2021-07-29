Pair in court over alleged murder bid in Glenrothes street

Two people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in a Fife town.

Police sealed off an area around Cullen Drive in Glenrothes following a disturbance on Monday evening.

A 40-year-old man was rushed to hospital, while forensic teams combed the area.

Now two men, aged 17 and 23, have appeared separately at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection to the same incident.

The allegations

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Lee Mullen are both accused of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

They are also accused of having in a public place an article with a blade or a sharp point.

The teenager, who is from Kirkcaldy, is also accused of assaulting a police officer. He appeared on petition on Wednesday, while Mullen – whose address was simply listed as Fife – appeared on Thursday.

Both men made no plea and were remanded in custody. They are expected to make a second, private appearance at the same court next week.

Investigation

Emergency services descended on the scene at around 4.20pm on Monday.

Locals said at the height of the investigation, six police vans and cars were lined up along the street.

Officers carried out door-to-door enquiries, while forensic teams carried out searches at several locations.

Cullen Drive is just a short distance from where Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin died just over a week ago.

A 45-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with his murder.