News / Local / Perth & Kinross Knifeman shouted 'God Save the Queen' during anti-Irish rant at female police officer in Coupar Angus By Jamie Buchan July 31 2021, 8.00am Hay Street, Coupar Angus An abattoir worker caught with a knife in Coupar Angus shouted "God Save the Queen" during a racist rant at a female police officer. George Stewart launched into an obscene tirade when he heard PC Julie Hoskin's Irish accent. Perth Sheriff Court was told the 29-year-old erupted inside a police van and told officers: "You're nothing but a bunch of Fenian b******s."