Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Stretch of A9 closed both ways after three-vehicle crash near Dunkeld

By Amie Flett
August 2 2021, 7.08pm Updated: August 2 2021, 10.29pm
Police have closed the road in both directions after a three-vehicle crash on then A9 near Dunkeld.
Police have closed part of the A9 near Dunkeld both ways due to an accident involving three vehicles.

The incident in Perthshire happen at around 5pm on Monday.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene but there is no information on injuries.

Multi-vehicle crash

The collision involved three vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Monday, 2 August, we received a report of a three vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

More to follow.

