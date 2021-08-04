Covid-related deaths in Tayside fall after five-month high

Deaths in Tayside linked to Covid fell to three last week, down from a five-month high of 12 the previous week.

National Records of Scotland data showed one death in Dundee and two in Angus in the week leading up to August 1.

No deaths were recorded in Perth and Kinross, giving the region a total of three coronavirus deaths last week.

It comes as Scotland readies itself for the end of most restrictions on everyday life from next week.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) officials confirmed a total of 46 deaths occurred across Scotland.

The figure includes all deaths where coronavirus was mentioned on a person’s death certificate, including where it was confirmed and suspected.

This was down from 12 the previous week, the highest number reported across Tayside since the week ending February 22.

It means 318 people have died in Tayside since the pandemic started last March.

Five deaths were reported in Fife in the week ending August 1, a slight increase on four the previous week.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,370 people have died in Scotland where the virus was confirmed or suspected.

In the seven days between July 26 and August 1, 10 deaths were of people aged under 65,

Nine were people aged between 65 and 74, while 27 of the deaths from Covid in Scotland last week were among people aged 75 or over.

A total of 38 were in hospitals, two were in care homes and six were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, director of NRS’s Statistical Services, said: “NRS figures released today show that last week there were 46 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is a decrease of 10 on the previous week’s figure and represents the first decrease in Covid-19-related deaths in seven weeks.

“However, the total number of deaths from all causes was 17% higher than we would expect for this period, and these ‘excess’ deaths are at the highest level since February.”

It came as the new Scottish Government Covid stats on August 4 showed 1,271 new cases.

Public Health Scotland reported a test positivity rate of 4.7%, under the target of 5% set by the World Health Organisation.

The government also confirmed 383 people were in hospital on Tuesday, with 58 receiving treatment in intensive care.