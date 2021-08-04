News / Local / Perth & Kinross Manipulative Perth bully played sinister ‘mind games’ with ex-partner until her death, court told By Jamie Buchan August 4 2021, 4.08pm Updated: August 4 2021, 7.18pm Graham Thompson at Perth Sheriff Court. A scheming bully subjected his ex-girlfriend to a campaign of sinister “mind games” throughout the last eight months of her life, a court has heard. Graham Thompson faked a video of himself in hospital as part of a devious attempt to trick former partner Jamilla Aladin to visit his home. And he wrote to her bosses at SEPA, making false criminal allegations against her. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]