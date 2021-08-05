Energy Festival: Catapults, volcanoes and fake snow to bring joy to Perthshire after ‘long period of gloom’

An Energy Festival with catapults, volcanoes and fake snow will bring joy to Perthshire following a year of Covid gloom.

Kayaking, laser quest and even bushcraft are on the cards for the two-day event at Scone Palace next weekend.

Organised by Perth brothers Chris and Elliott Brown, the festival is expected to attract more than 5,000 people to the area on each of the days.

The pair said the aim was to bring people together and boost wellbeing.

It follows First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that Scotland’s so-called “Freedom Day” will go ahead next week.

‘Fun is the most important factor’

As Scots begin to enjoy more events and in-person meetings, the brothers hope to bring joy to people’s lives while supporting local businesses.

Elliott said: “As we emerge from restrictions, the ability to come together and interact with friends, family and those we haven’t yet met is hugely important.

“Providing a safe and engaging environment to enable this is important to us and one of the key aims of the festival.

“Businesses have also suffered, particularly small businesses and those that support the events industry.

“Energy Festival is a key part of business recovery, and we are working closely with PKC and Event Scotland to help with that too.”

He added: “For us, fun is the most important factor of all, something that adults and children can share and bring smiles back to everyone’s faces after such a long period of gloom.”

What can you expect at the festival?

Visitors to the festival will be able to get involved in interactive science experiments and a host of other activities.

Numerous businesses including the Willowgate Activity Centre, Triathlon Scotland, the Dundee Science Centre, and Action Glen will bring colour and fun to the event.

Elliott said: “Working with Dundee Science Centre to create the Inspire zone is really important to us at Energy Festival.

“We want to bring out the fun in science and technology, engaging with young people in an environment that you don’t often see STEM.

“The sports and adventure surroundings provide an ideal playground for learning and creating sparks of interest in activities usually reserved for the technology lab.

“We are extremely grateful that Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are supporting us in creating the Inspire zone for everyone to participate in.”

Tickets can be obtained on the Energy Festival website.