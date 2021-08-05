Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘He urgently needed a poo’ – Man spends birthday in court after criminal toilet mix-up at Perth Marks and Spencer

By Jamie Buchan
August 5 2021, 10.00am Updated: August 5 2021, 3.11pm
Marks and Spencer in Perth
A man who was “caught short” in Perth city centre spent his birthday in court after a mortifying toilet mix-up at Marks and Spencer.

Robert Johnstone “urgently needed a poo” while out for coffee with a friend, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

He charged into the toilets at Marks and Spencer’s and locked himself inside a cubicle.

But it suddenly dawned on him that he might have accidentally gone into the ladies’ toilet.

