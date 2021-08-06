Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Thug made sickening threat to kill police officer’s baby during bigoted tirade at Perth Royal Infirmary

By Jamie Buchan
August 6 2021, 11.00am Updated: August 6 2021, 12.47pm
Perth Royal Infirmary PRI)
A rampaging thug launched a desk out of a sixth floor window and threatened to murder police officers and their families.

Perth man Jack Moyes flew into a violent rage on Christmas Day and threw a child’s toy and pieces of glass at a downstairs neighbour, before chasing him with a piece of wood.

And the 24-year-old later went into a bigoted rant at Perth Royal Infirmary, and told one police officer: “As soon as your baby’s born, I’m going to kill it.”

