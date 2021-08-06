Thug made sickening threat to kill police officer’s baby during bigoted tirade at Perth Royal Infirmary

A rampaging thug launched a desk out of a sixth floor window and threatened to murder police officers and their families.

Perth man Jack Moyes flew into a violent rage on Christmas Day and threw a child’s toy and pieces of glass at a downstairs neighbour, before chasing him with a piece of wood.

And the 24-year-old later went into a bigoted rant at Perth Royal Infirmary, and told one police officer: “As soon as your baby’s born, I’m going to kill it.”