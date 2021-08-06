‘It’s been hell on earth’: Alyth woman, 77, says Zoom fitness classes saved her from pandemic isolation

An Alyth woman who described her pandemic experience as “hell on earth” has praised the Zoom fitness classes that gave her “a reason to get up in the morning”.

Wilma Campbell, 77, acutely felt the isolation brought on by lockdown restrictions, during which time she was unable to see people face to face.

But the online classes run by Blairgowrie-based fitness instructor Morag Wylie, helped give Wilma a sense of purpose and something to look forward to during the bleak days of strict Covid restrictions.

‘It was like wearing a straitjacket’

Pandemic restrictions were particularly suffocating for Wilma who lives alone.

Despite having her hobbies, being unable to socialise was hugely difficult for her.

“It’s been hell on earth,” she said. “When you live on your own, it is very isolating.

“You’re in your own four walls and you just want to scream. It was like wearing a straitjacket.

“I have my books and my knitting but we couldn’t go out. But with the Zoom class, there is a sense of normality. It gives you a reason to get up in the morning.

“Morag has saved many of our sanities. She just knows what to say and what to do – she is just so good.

“I don’t want to think what it would have been like for me without the classes. Without them, I would have gone mental. I feel so much better after I have done them.”

Wilma takes part in the seated exercise classes every Wednesday morning.

Each class is different, with participants sometimes using dumbbells and bands as part of their exercise. The chair can be used as a tool for balance for those with reduced mobility.

Wilma added: “We are seated most of the time and we work on our core muscles. Sometimes it is cardio, and sometimes it is arms and legs. I feel it in the morning.”

Mental and physical benefits

And Wilma is not alone in loving the Zoom classes. Maren Caldwell of Blairgowrie, who attends the intermediate classes, faced her own challenges during the pandemic and even believes the classes should be available on prescription.

She too felt the isolation of being unable to meet people in person during the lockdowns.

She says the Zoom classes helped her both physically and mentally.

She said: “The pandemic was pretty devastating.

I was determined not to be a couch potato.’ Maren Caldwell

“My husband had had major heart surgery a couple of weeks before the first lockdown and, like most other people, I could not see my children.

“To make matters worse, they live in France and Hong Kong so, suddenly, I felt completely isolated with no knowing how it would pan out and when it would end.

“I was determined not to be a couch potato – it’s so easy to fall into that trap. I had enjoyed Morag’s class pre-pandemic and was delighted that she was going to continue on zoom.”

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Cally McAdam of Blairgowrie says the bootcamp has helped her get fit during the pandemic.

She said: “It has vastly improved my fitness and I have lost weight. It’s good Morag was able to keep up going.

“It has been an outlet and has built up our stamina.

“Morag doesn’t make it easy for us but she gives us exercises she knows we are capable of.

“It’s hard but when you have done it you feel great, and it’s a good laugh.”

What are the classes like?

Before the pandemic hit, Morag ran face-to-face classes which provided a social element to exercising for attendees.

For years, Morag taught aqua fitness to people of all ages and abilities and enjoyed the social aspect of being able to teach in person.

But when restrictions and closures came into place, she had to transform the way she delivered her classes.

Now, she runs her seated exercise and intermediate classes through Zoom, as well as a bootcamp, which are open to everyone.

Morag believes they provide mental benefits and tries to add as much variety to her classes as possible.

She said: “It is helping people with their mental health. A lot of people don’t want to go out because of Covid.

“And I never do the same class twice to add variety.

“Zoom is good as well because you don’t have to go anywhere during the winter.

“I have a rapport with the attendees and know about their aches and pains. I will always try to accept you as an individual.”