Blairgowrie community reassured following disturbance as man arrested

Police in Blairgowrie have moved to reassure locals after a disturbance on Thursday evening saw one man arrested.

A disturbance had been reported on Craighall Place in Rattray on August 5, prompting concern amongst locals.

In an update, Police Scotland said there was “absolutely no danger” to the public following the incident.

They said a 39-year-old man had been arrested and charged following initial reports of concern for a person.

‘No danger’ to the public

“He has been kept in custody and should appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday August 9,” a force spokesperson said.

They also thanked the public for their assistance during the incident as officer responded.

Officers will remain in the area as enquiries continue, police added in their update to the community.

Enquiries to continue into Blairgowrie disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson explained: “Enquiries are continuing, and there will be a police presence in the area for some time.

“We can confirm that there is absolutely no danger to the public, and we would like to thank the local residents in the immediate area for their co-operation and understanding while the matter was dealt with.