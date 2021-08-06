Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Drivers warned of lane closures during 10 nights of roadworks on M90 in Perthshire

By Bryan Copland
August 6 2021, 5.37pm Updated: August 6 2021, 5.37pm
Roadworks will get under way on the M90 next week.

Drivers on the M90 in Perthshire are being warned about potential disruption as roadworks get under way next week.

Two sections of hard shoulder are being resurfaced on a three-mile stretch between Arlary and Glenfarg — just north of Milnathort.

The roadworks get under way on Monday August 9 and will take place over 10 nights, between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The roadworks on the M90

If all goes to plan the road should be clear by 6.30am on Friday August 20.

It is the latest phase of roadworks to be carried out in the Perthshire area, with major work taking place in Perth and recent improvements on the A90.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £600,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen these sections of the hard shoulder on the M90.

What restrictions will be in place?

  • Phase one (August 9-13) – A single lane closure will be in place continuously on the northbound carriageway.
  • Phase two (August 15-19) – A single lane closure will be in place continuously on the southbound carriageway.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for ensuring everyone remains safe throughout the project.

“However our teams will do everything possible to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the M90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

