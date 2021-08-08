Kilted Perthshire dad’s 100-mile Penny Farthing cycle raises £12k for scholarships

A Perthshire dad who cycled 175 kilometres (108 miles) on a Penny Farthing – all while wearing a kilt – has raised a whopping £12,000.

David Fox-Pitt MBE took on the madcap challenge in May, completing the Highland route in just 13 hours.

And he joked the kilt provided a good circulation of air.

David took on the task in a bid to raise funds for bursaries for youngsters who would otherwise be unable to attend Glenalmond College in Perth.

The father-of-two, whose children are at the school, completed the demanding cycle as part of Glenalmond’s #Challenge175 bursary fund, which ensures students from diverse backgrounds are given a chance.

The challenge was no mean feat as a Penny Farthing – a Victorian high wheeler – has no gears, no suspension and no brakes.

‘It is a lesson in tenacity’

David believes he raised so much money for the scholarships due to the difficulty of the fundraiser.

He was joined by supporter Chris McIntosh, who cycled on a modern-day bike to help David to slow at more difficult areas, such as at junctions.

The cycle was not always smooth, with heavy rain on the day making the road surfaces slippery and David’s kilt soaking wet.

“If it was a normal bicycle, it would not have got as much sympathy,” he said. “But it was a Penny Farthing so was something different.

“It was a difficult day out and it rained for some of it.

“I think it is a lesson in tenacity, which we all need in this day and age.”

He added: “Our thanks go to all those who donated and helped us to raise such an excellent total which will go towards bursaries to support more young people to attend Glenalmond.

“This really is an outstanding school where young people are offered incredible opportunities including wonderful sports and activities as well as academic education, giving them an amazing life experience.”

#Challenge175 Bursary Fund

David’s cycle was one of a series of fund-raising activities, including a 24 hour 10k run, being undertaken by pupils, parents, staff and former pupils at Glenalmond College.

As it celebrates its 175th anniversary, the school is raising funds to provide even more scholarships to prospective pupils.

Around £78,000 has been raised so far.