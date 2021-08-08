Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Kilted Perthshire dad’s 100-mile Penny Farthing cycle raises £12k for scholarships

By Anita Diouri
August 8 2021, 8.00am
Chris McIntosh and David Fox-Pitt during the challenge.

A Perthshire dad who cycled 175 kilometres (108 miles) on a Penny Farthing – all while wearing a kilt – has raised a whopping £12,000.

David Fox-Pitt MBE took on the madcap challenge in May, completing the Highland route in just 13 hours.

David Fox-Pitt cycled 175km on a Penny Farthing.

And he joked the kilt provided a good circulation of air.

David took on the task in a bid to raise funds for bursaries for youngsters who would otherwise be unable to attend Glenalmond College in Perth.

The father-of-two, whose children are at the school, completed the demanding cycle as part of Glenalmond’s #Challenge175 bursary fund, which ensures students from diverse backgrounds are given a chance.

The challenge was no mean feat as a Penny Farthing – a Victorian high wheeler – has no gears, no suspension and no brakes.

‘It is a lesson in tenacity’

David believes he raised so much money for the scholarships due to the difficulty of the fundraiser.

He was joined by supporter Chris McIntosh, who cycled on a modern-day bike to help David to slow at more difficult areas, such as at junctions.

The cycle was not always smooth, with heavy rain on the day making the road surfaces slippery and David’s kilt soaking wet.

“If it was a normal bicycle, it would not have got as much sympathy,” he said. “But it was a Penny Farthing so was something different.

Chris McIntosh and David Fox-Pitt during the challenge.

“It was a difficult day out and it rained for some of it.

“I think it is a lesson in tenacity, which we all need in this day and age.”

He added: “Our thanks go to all those who donated and helped us to raise such an excellent total which will go towards bursaries to support more young people to attend Glenalmond.

“This really is an outstanding school where young people are offered incredible opportunities including wonderful sports and activities as well as academic education, giving them an amazing life experience.”

#Challenge175 Bursary Fund

David’s cycle was one of a series of fund-raising activities, including a 24 hour 10k run, being undertaken by pupils, parents, staff and former pupils at Glenalmond College.

Glenalmond College.

As it celebrates its 175th anniversary, the school is raising funds to provide even more scholarships to prospective pupils.

Around £78,000 has been raised so far.

