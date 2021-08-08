Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Pet owners warned after toxic algae discovered in Perthshire loch

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 8 2021, 12.22pm Updated: August 8 2021, 2.15pm
Toxic blue green algae.
Toxic blue green algae.

Pet owners have been warned to keep their dogs away from Loch Earn in Perthshire after sightings of potentially lethal algae were confirmed.

The algae also poses a serious health hazard to people and they are being told not to come into contact with water at the loch.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued the warning at the weekend after confirming the outbreak.

Health hazard

Blue-green algae poses risks to public and animal health when it forms blooms and scums in freshwater during warm summer months.

A spokesman for SEPA said: “Blue green algae sightings in Loch Earn have been confirmed by SEPA officers following a site visit.

Lochearnhead, Loch Earn.

“People and pets are advised not to come into contact with the water.

“Blooms develop during the warmer months and can be quite common at this time of year.”

Report any findings

He added: “If you suspect blue-green algae, contact and follow advice provided by the local authority or contact our 24-hour pollution reporting line as soon as possible through our online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”

Reports can also be made via the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology ‘Bloomin Algae’ App which you can download HERE.

Blue green algae can be fatal for dogs

The spokesman said: “This provides a rapid and comprehensive picture of harmful algal blooms in your area and can help provide early warning to the public.”

In people, exposure to the toxins may cause skin rashes and more severe symptoms if swallowed.

Dogs at high risk

Dogs are at a higher risk if they drink the water or lick their coats after swimming.

In extreme cases, it may prove fatal or lead to severe symptoms requiring rapid vet treatment.

Loch Earn is a popular watersports centre famous for canoeing, paddle boarding and water skiing.

Pet owner Andrea Mclellan told last year how her beloved dog Benji died after being poisoned by blue green algae in the Lady Burn near her home in Cupar.

Heartbroken dog-owner warns of algae in Fife burn following death of beloved pooch

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]