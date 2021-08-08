Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Bridge at popular Dunkeld walking site closed due to lorry damage

By Matteo Bell
August 8 2021, 4.14pm Updated: August 8 2021, 4.27pm
The bridge has now been closed
A bridge at a popular Dunkeld beauty spot and hiking route has been closed off to the public after it was damaged by a lorry.

Rumbling Bridge at the Hermitage was closed off to the public earlier this week after further inspections from Perth and Kinross Council deemed it unsafe.

The damage was inflicted on Wednesday when a lorry tried to travel across, causing significant damage to the stone crossing point.

Warning signs have been placed on the bridge.

According to the council, it is likely that the bridge will deteriorate even further if used again.

Further collapse likely

A spokesman said: “Perth and Kinross Council have done further inspections on Rumbling bridge following the damage caused by the lorry on Wednesday 4th.

“The damage extends below the road level and further collapse of the remaining damaged parapet is likely.

Pedestrians on the broken bridge.

“Any further failure is unpredictable and could take sections of the road with it. On this basis we have decided that we must unfortunately close it to pedestrians and cyclists as well as vehicles.

“We will focus on completing the works at Newton bridge and getting this fully open before returning to Rumbling bridge.”

Despite this, walkers have been seen shirking the rules and using the bridge anyway.

Speed limit on Newton Bridge

The nearby Newton Bridge has also seen restrictions recently due to ongoing road works.

A temporary surface has been placed on the crossing, and while it has been deemed safe for use, a 5mph speed limit has been put in place.

The council spokesman added: “Newton bridge now has a compacted gravel surface with road mats and has been assessed as safe for all vehicles to use.

“This includes cars, vans, oil vehicles, tractors and trailers and lorries if necessary.

The council have said they will return to Rumbling Bridge after the Newton Bridge is repaired.

“However, given that the temporary surface is much less robust than the normal tar surfacing, firstly we would ask that everyone observes a 5mph speed across it and where possible if any journeys or deliveries can be delayed until after the works are complete then that would be appreciated.

“The contractor still has to complete the repair works and this includes finishing the heavy parapet copes, removing the scaffolding, and crucially, resurfacing the bridge; at the same time as allowing access for vehicles.

“At the moment the road is passable at all times although drivers may experience delays of up to 10 or 15 mins depending on the task the contractor is working on.

“However we understand that not knowing if there will be a delay is frustrating.

“We are looking into whether we can set fixed periods of each day such as lunchtime, when the contractor can guarantee passage without delay.

“I will give a further update if appropriate.

“We are doing all we can to work around these latest challenges and ensure access is available to the local properties. Thanks again for your patience during these works.”

