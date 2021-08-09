News / Local / Perth & Kinross Tayside Tesco boss posed as child on Snapchat to send filth to youngsters By Gordon Currie August 9 2021, 12.21pm Updated: August 9 2021, 3.25pm Steven Gibson posed as a child on Snapchat A supermarket manager scoured social media to hunt down local children he could bombard with graphic sexual images and conversation. 50-year-old Steven Gibson trawled through Facebook to find young girls near his home and then posed as a child to lure them onto a Snapchat group he set up. Father-of-one Gibson, who faces being sacked by Tesco, sent cartoon images of characters from TV show Family Guy to the 12 and 13-year-old members of the group. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]