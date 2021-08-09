Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Covid Scotland: Perth twins among first under 18s vaccinated in Tayside

By Alasdair Clark
August 9 2021, 12.36pm Updated: August 9 2021, 12.40pm
Under 18s are now able to receive the Covid vaccine in Scotland
Under 18s are now able to receive the Covid vaccine in Scotland

Twins from Perth were among the first under 18s to receive the Covid vaccine in Scotland over the weekend, alongside a 16-year-old from Montrose.

NHS Tayside shared a picture of 17-year-old twins Caiden and Connie Johnston, who turned up for their vaccine in Perth on Sunday.

Also opting to get protected from coronavirus was 16-year-old Jake Franklin from Montrose, who was first in the queue to get his jab from vaccinator Susan Cruickshank.

Jake said he was getting vaccinated to protect his parents, grandparents and his teachers before returning to school at Montrose Academy after summer.

16-year-old Jake Franklin received his first dose of the vaccine
Jake Franklin, 16, was vaccinated in Montrose

Locals thanked Jake for coming forward, with Margaret Hume writing: “So pleased and thankful that our young people are coming forward for their vaccination.

“Thank you so much.”

Mo Sayer added: “Well done to these amazing young teens stepping up to keep them, people around them safe and hopefully keep this country back to normal.

“Well done for stepping up! The youth to be proud of.”

It comes after new rules were announced allowing all 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland.

17-year-old twins Caiden and Connie Johnston
17-year-old twins Caiden and Connie Johnston

A host of drop-in clinics have been announced by NHS Tayside, which anyone over 16 will be able to use to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“If you are 18 or over by 31 October 2021 or you are 16 or 17 and not had your first jab or are at eight weeks or more since your first jab, you can drop in to any of these sessions,” the health board said.

Vaccinators were also at McDiarmid Park on Sunday with people able to get their first or second dose with no appointment needed.

Saints left-back Reece Devine was filmed receiving his first jab at the clinic.

“It didn’t hurt at all, so I would advise anyone to come and get it as it’s really safe and protects you against Covid,” he said.

St Johnstone fan Gareth Parry said: “Well done to my club and the boys supporting the jab and getting it done themselves.”

