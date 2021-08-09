Judy Murray shares top tennis tips with women and girls in Kinross

Judy Murray shared her top tennis tips with women and girls at Kinross Tennis Club at the weekend.

Around 200 female members braved the rain on Sunday to learn from Murray, who famously coached sons Andy and Jamie to Wimbledon success.

Her visit has inspired even more girls to get involved in the sport, with 15 people registering an interest to join the club already.

Kinross Tennis Club coach Siobhan MacLeod is delighted to have seen a rise in women and girls taking up the sport in recent years and hopes the event will further encourage more to get involved.

The event attracted women and girls of all ages from six to 74 years old.

What happened on the day?

The day was split into three sessions according to age groups: ages six to nine, ten and over, and adults.

Ms Murray added fun to the sessions as well as teaching core tennis skills.

The first session saw the girls partnered with a parent to develop their techniques. The girls hit balls into hoops, aimed at piñatas and had small competitions with their parents.

The other sessions included skill builders, footwork practice fun drills and games in what Siobhan described as a “high tempo” day.

‘The courts were jam packed’

Siobhan says Ms Murray’s visit was hugely exciting for the club and the Kinross community.

Despite the rain, participants’ spirits were not dampened as they learned from her.

Siobhan said: “They absolutely loved it. Everyone was super excited and, as I’ve met with Judy Murray before, they were even excited for me too.

“It was pouring but the courts were jam packed.

“It was so fun and about mass participation.”

The event also marked a rise in the number of females getting involved in tennis in Kinross.

When Siobhan began coaching the sport in the town two years ago, around 20 percent of her students were girls and even fewer were women.

But now, there is an equal split between males and females among her 200 players.

What is next for Kinross Tennis Club?

Since the event, around 15 girls and women so far have got in touch with Siobhan to register their interest in joining the club.

She hopes it will continue to inspire more local girls and women to get involved.

“The reason Judy came was two-fold”, she said. “It was to celebrate what we have done to get so many women and girls into tennis and to encourage more to come.

“On the back of the event, people got in touch with me to say they now want to join the club.

“I am hoping more people will come along.”