Community mourns passing of Fife Arabic Society founder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A well-known community activist and founder of the Fife Arabic Society has died aged 67.

Adnan Miyasar died on Sunday, January 10 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital. He is survived by his wife Sura, daughter Nadine, and sons Kahtan and Mustafa.

Adnan, who moved to Kirkcaldy from Iraq in 1992, was the founder of the Fife Arabic Society (FAS), and a staunch activist who campaigned for human rights and other worthy causes.

Born in Basra in 1954, he was one of seven brothers and two sisters.

He completed a degree in statistics at university, and was a successful athlete, being named as the second best runner in all of Iraq.

As well as founding FAS, Adnan also set up an Arabic school which provided further education to try to improve the lives of people in the Arab community, and was former chairman of FRAE Fife.

After moving to Kirkcaldy to escape the First Gulf War with his wife and daughter, Adnan opened up the Kulbi takeaway before becoming a telecommunications consultant, going on to found FAS in 2000.

Described as a “doting grandfather” Adnan travelled to Greece in 2015 to help refugees fleeing the brutal civil war in Syria, as well as being the first point of contact for people who then settled in Fife. Together with his wife, they met families as they arrived at Edinburgh Airport.

He tirelessly advocated and promoted the Arab community’s needs by lobbying and structuring legislation to support the community in Fife.

Nadine Alfarhan, his daughter, said: “My father had a really generous spirit. Everything he did was to help the future of not just myself and my family, but the Arabic community as a whole.

“He was such a funny guy, and doted on his grandson who misses him dearly. I will always remember all of the crazy stories of his life he used to tell us.

“He loved all types of sports – especially athletics, and had an interest in politics, as he wanted to understand what was happening in the world.

“We are all so proud of him and all of his achievements.

“There is a saying in Arabic for when a parent passes, we still have to act in a way to keep their head raised and to make them proud.”

Peter Grant MP lodged an Early Day Motion at Westminster, with David Torrance MSP doing likewise in the Scottish Parliament in tribute.

Mr Grant said: “The news of Adnan’s illness and death came as a great shock to me, and to members of my constituency team who had come to know him as a kind and compassionate man who devoted his time to helping others.

“His deep religious faith gave him an unshakeable belief that we are all equal and he put this into practice through his work with a number of equalities groups.”

Neale Hanvey MP also paid tribute.

He said: “Adnan made a tremendous contribution to communities across Fife.

“While he lived in Kirkcaldy, his presence and influence extended well beyond and he will be sorely missed by many.”

Adnan’s family are honouring his life by raising money to build a community water well in Niger.