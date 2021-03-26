Pete Cura Jr: Tributes to Cupar picture framer, stand-up poet and ‘nicest guy on the planet’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Warm tributes have been paid to well known Cupar picture framer and renowned stand-up poet Pete Cura Jr who died recently with his parents by his side, aged 61.

Large crowds gathered to pay their respects outside his gallery in Burnside, Cupar, on Friday morning as his funeral cortege paused on its way to a private cremation and Celebration of Life in Dundee.

© Supplied by Margaret Kennedy

Pete, a loving brother, uncle and much loved and respected friend to many, passed away peacefully in the company of his parents Peter and Louise at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday March 10.

Katy Cloud said on Facebook: “We were heartbroken recently to hear that the lovely Pete Cura had passed away.

“Such a beautiful guy, inside and out, loved by so many, the friendliest, gentlest, kindest, most talented and funniest man you could hope to meet, and wild on stage with Milton Balgoni and his amazing stand up poetry.

© Supplied by Margaret Kennedy

“So sorry for his lovely family, and many friends, and we are missing him so much already.

“Cupar won’t be the same without him.”

Cupar Fife councillor Margaret Kennedy, who was amongst those standing in respect at Burnside, said Pete’s passing was a “very sad loss” but she was sure his family will have taken much comfort from the gathering.

She added: “He was a lovely guy; always had time for others. Rest in peace.”

© Supplied by Margaret Kennedy

Former Fife Herald journalist Liz Rougvie said: “So sad. He was a lovely man. Gone way too soon.”

Eleanor Livingstone, writer and festival director at StAnza, Scotland’s International Poetry Festival, said: “He was a lovely guy.

“Pete was known to many in poetry by his performance name of Milton Balgoni, but it was as Pete that we knew him as a long time member of the StAnza planning committee.

“He was MC at some of our late night Open Mic events and Slams in years gone by, and on occasion also helped and advised on framing and preparing works for exhibitions. My condolences to his family.”

Alan Whyte described Pete as a “true gentleman”.

Others took to Twitter to pay their respects.

‘Pesky Scot’ said: “I counted Pete as one of my best friends and I had known him since our first day at art school in 1978. Without doubt, he was the nicest guy on the planet.”

Writer, poet and performer Jenny Lindsay described Pete as a “wonderful man”.