Montrose-born Jim Baxter, a bodyguard to Margaret Thatcher, dies aged 77

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Retired police officer Jim Baxter who provided armed protection for the Queen and Margaret Thatcher has died aged 77.

Mr Baxter had also been driver to many 60s stars including Lulu and Tommy Steele during his time working at Locarno ballroom, Montrose, as a young man.

During a long career in the police, Mr Baxter went from beat bobby to firearms officer and instructor.

He took on operational roles but also played an inter-force role in strategic planning ahead of major events such as NATO summits at Gleneagles Hotel.

Mr Baxter was involved in many armed operations including prison sieges but his son, Scott, said he seldom shared details of what he had done.

Jim Baxter was born in Montrose to James and Agnes Baxter. The family home was at York Terrace.

After leaving Montrose Academy, he worked as doorman and driver at the Locarno in the town.

Big names in Montrose

This involved collecting 1960s stars from airports and railway stations. His famous passengers included the Hollies, Joe Browne, Lulu and Tommy Steele.

He then qualified as a radio engineer after an apprenticeship at Stevenson of Montrose.

Mr Baxter always had a strong connection with music. He was a piano player throughout his youth and was offered a place at Trinity College of Music in London.

He turned this down and instead joined the then Angus Constabulary in 1964.

Mr Baxter trained at Tulliallan police college before spending two years on the beat in Forfar.

During his Locarno days he had met his future wife Sheila, a trainee nurse, who had travelled to the ballroom from Aberdeen with a friend.

The couple were married at Strathpeffer in 1965.

After a posting to Arbroath when the couple moved to East Muirlands Road in the town, Mr Baxter became the community bobby in Friockheim.

The next move was to Bell Street, Dundee, where Mr Baxter undertook firearms training before qualifying as a firearms instructor, then becoming a firearms sergeant.

Royal protection

His role involved collaborating with other divisions within Tayside and another forces around the country in the planning of protection for visiting politicians, royalty and military figures.

This included close protection of the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Scott recalled that his father was impressed that Mrs Thatcher wrote notes to officers after her visits, thanking them for their work.

Scott said his father also provided close protection to the royal family at Balmoral.

In the 1980s Mr Baxter was one of 500 police officers sent to Zimbabwe to staff polling stations and provide a secure presence.

When he retired in 1994, he enjoyed playing golf at Letham Grange and Carnoustie and sea angling in police and Royal British Legion (Scotland) competitions.

During the 1970s and 1980s Mr Baxter was a leader with the 4th Arbroath (35th Angus) Scout Group.

Mr Baxter was a keen caravanner and was taking holidays until September last year.

He is survived by his wife Sheila, sons Garry and Scott, daughters-in-law Sandra and Angie and the grandchildren he dotted on – Lee, Hollie, Keith, Keiran and Fraser.

The family’s announcement can be read here.